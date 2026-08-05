ClinLife® helps patients like yourself around the globe get easy access to new treatment options and modern healthcare via clinical trials.
Understanding your medical needs, and taking care of you and your trial journey is what we do.
Clinical trials matched to your health profile
Medical professionals will guide your trial journey
Help drive medical research for patients like you
We’ll help you find a trial that matches your needs
Simply answer some questions about yourself and your condition, and be matched to suitable clinical trials within a convenient distance.
Find a trial wherever you are
We support patients all over the world to find life changing treatment options. The ClinLife® portal is available in 50+ countries, and 35+ languages.
ClinLife® in numbers
Your patient journey
Answer some questions online, speak with our medical team, choose a convenient trial location, and begin your journey towards a potentially life changing treatment.
I actually had the feeling that the doctors take more time, delve into more detail about me, and don’t treat me like everyone else.
It was a more personal approach (...) They try to get to know you
Sascha Benjamin O.
I have spent years battling a debilitating disease. I finally agreed to consider participating in a clinical trial as treatment option. Luckily for me, the process of discovering the clinical trials available to me and enrolling through ClinLife was very easy.
Zoe A.
Although I was initially sceptical, I can now say with a clear conscience - after a year as a study participant and the support of the study team - that all my doubts have been dispelled and evaporated. I have had no physical impairments or damage to my health as a result of the study drug and I trust this study.
Gerhard S.
Find a trial that's right for you
Select your condition and fill in a short questionnaire to be matched with a suitable clinical trial.
Are you a trial organizer?
Find out how ClinLife can help you to reach the right patients for your trial