Making clinical trials easier to access

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ClinLife® helps patients like yourself around the globe get easy access to new treatment options and modern healthcare via clinical trials.

Understanding your medical needs, and taking care of you and your trial journey is what we do.

  • Clinical trials matched to your health profile
  • Medical professionals will guide your trial journey
  • Help drive medical research for patients like you

We’ll help you find a trial that matches your needs

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Simply answer some questions about yourself and your condition, and be matched to suitable clinical trials within a convenient distance.

Find a trial wherever you are

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We support patients all over the world to find life changing treatment options. The ClinLife® portal is available in 50+ countries, and 35+ languages.

ClinLife® in numbers

1,342,192
Patients have found a trial suitable for them
2,567
Trial sites online and ready to help
121
Conditions treated within our platform

Your patient journey

Answer some questions online, speak with our medical team, choose a convenient trial location, and begin your journey towards a potentially life changing treatment.

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I actually had the feeling that the doctors take more time, delve into more detail about me, and don’t treat me like everyone else. It was a more personal approach (...) They try to get to know you

Sascha Benjamin O.

Find a trial that's right for you

Select your condition and fill in a short questionnaire to be matched with a suitable clinical trial.

Are you a trial organizer?

Find out how ClinLife can help you to reach the right patients for your trial